Vincentians urged to conduct regular checks around their homes

The Public Health Department is appealing to Vincentians to conduct regular checks around their homes at least once per week, to eliminate Mosquito Breeding sites, as the fight continues here reduce the population of the Aedes Aegypti Mosquito, which transmits Dengue Fever.

As of Tuesday September 29, there were 514 laboratory confirmed cases of dengue fever recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Hospital Services Programme and the Community Health Services Programme of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment continue to report increased patients presenting with symptoms consistent with Dengue Fever.

This appeal was made by Senior Environmental Health Officer, Shamanty Labban during a media briefing hosted by the Ministry of Health last week.

Measures to manage this surge in demand for care have been implemented and include increased nurses, doctors and beds.

The Pharmaceutical Services Programme has now concluded that papaya leaf extract can be used to safely augment the care for patients with Symptoms of Dengue Fever include fever, headache with pain behind the eyes, a rash, abdominal pain, vomiting and bleeding.

Home treatments for dengue fever should focus on reducing the fever by using cool not cold baths, acetaminophen (paracetamol) not ibuprofen, papaya leaf extract and maintaining hydration by drinking a lot of fluids such a coconut water.

Mrs. Labban suggested that persons can place live fresh water species such as Million Fish in large bodies of water so these fish can eat the mosquito larvae. (NBC)