Vincentians mistake castor oil leaf with papaya leaf

St Vincent and the Grenadines which is battling a dengue outbreak has advised the public that it could use papaya leaf extract in addition to the usual management for dengue fever.

However, there is a problem.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment in a Facebook post said it has received several reports that a number of persons are mistakenly using the castor oil leaf for the papaya (paw paw) leaf.

It is urging persons not to use the castor oil plant as it is toxic for human consumption.

As of October 2, St Vincent and the Grenadines recorded six dengue fever related deaths.

Loop Caribbean