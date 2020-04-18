Vincentians Caught In Major Drug Bust In Grenada

The three men, two Vincentians and one Grenadian are held in custody as investigations continue into what police in Grenada believe could be a major disruption of an organized drug ring in that area of the country.

Close to six hundred thousand dollars worth of marijuana was seized during an early morning joint operation on Saturday in the village of Non-Pareil by officers attached to Drug Squad and Coastguard.

Putting aside fear and the call for social distancing as Grenada embarked on a fight to contain the spread of the deadly global COVID-19 pandemic the officers, were acting on special intelligence subjected themselves to some six hours of guerrilla-style operation in the area that included the discharge of gunshots, before accomplishing their mission, the seizure of fifteen bags of compressed marijuana.