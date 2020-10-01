Vincentian Lancelot Hewitt’s Releases Book “By The Stroke of My Pen”

“By The Stroke of My Pen”: a heartfelt reflection of the beauty of living life in faith through passages and selections that speak to the mind, heart, and soul.

“By The Stroke of My Pen” is the creation of published author Lancelot Hewitt, a gifted writer. He was born on the West Indian island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He is a well-mannered individual who exercises charity on every occasion.

Hewitt shares, “This book speaks about a little girl who was mistreated all her life, from childhood to adulthood. After all the trials and tribulations she suffered at the hands of her family, she developed cancer and died at an early age.

“She reminds me of a good captain on a ship who was in the eye of a storm tossing to and fro by the rough waves of the ocean. She refused to exchange her ship for a life boat.

“One day, I saw a beautiful woman going about her business. She was stunningly beautiful and stylish in her appearance. She was adorned in an array of colors, standing at the church corner, attracting the coming and going traffic. I perceived that she was looking for a mate.

“St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a country of high mountains and fresh vegetation planted across its surface: flowing down to the valleys and across the plains. The little hills and the big hills are so well orchestrated they look impressively breathtaking.

“Come on over, my brother, come on over, my sister, let’s sit down and talk it over. I don’t want to be right or do I want to be wrong; let’s sit down and talk it over.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lancelot Hewitt’s new book is a wonderful piece of literature meant to let one see life from many perspectives and encourage and enlighten a dimming soul.

