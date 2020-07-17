Vincentian Hillary Gregg, Line Cook At Top-Shelf Restaurants, Dies at 73

Mr. Gregg died of Covid-19 on May 3 at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, his daughter Ethel Gregg said. He was 73.

Family lore has it that he worked as the private chef on board the yacht of Roy Cohn, the notorious McCarthy hearings lawyer and later an adviser to Donald Trump.

Hired by Mr. Wine, Mr. Gregg moved to the United States, was joined by his wife Yolanda and became a citizen. Along with his daughter Ethel, he is survived by his wife; another daughter, Joanna; and a brother, Clarence.

At home Mr. Gregg recounted funny stories from work, often about the celebrities who frequented his restaurants. “Every story led back to the food — food was his passion,” Ms. Gregg said. “Food and politics — and the Mets.”

Mr. Gregg had an uncanny ability to size up a piece of cooked meat or poultry and tell the temperature just by looking at it, Mr. Nish said. After Mr. Gregg retired in 2008, his family found that going out together to restaurants was problematic. He would look at the food and tell the staff that it was the wrong temperature.

In retirement “he did let my mom control the kitchen,” Ms. Gregg said, “but on the table, he would always just dissect the food.”

First Published By New York Times.