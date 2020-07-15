Vincentian Entrepreneurs Selected For OECS-Caribbean Export Coaching Programme

The OECS-Caribbean Export Development Agency’s Technical Assistance and Coaching Programme launched on July 8, 2020, with the aim of strengthening the entrepreneurial and leadership skills of 14 selected young entrepreneurs from six countries of the Eastern Caribbean.

Funding for this technical assistance and coaching programme comes via the 11th EDF Regional Private Sector Development Programme, which the Agency is currently implementing.

The programme pursues three main objectives, namely:

assisting entrepreneurs to clarify their vision and develop achievable goals that can be translated into tangible results;

assisting entrepreneurs to develop transformative business models and strategies that enhance productivity, competitiveness and growth; and

providing technical support to set entrepreneurs on a path towards export readiness.

The beneficiaries of the OECS-Caribbean Export Development Agency’s Technical Assistance and Coaching Programme were targeted through national Business Service Organisations and the “OECS 30 under 30” programme. From 21 applications, 14 companies have been selected to participate in the three-month coaching programme from both the services and goods sectors.

The three Vincentians are, Kenna Questelles George, Ranique John and Maurice John

The group of young entrepreneurs will benefit from a highly experienced team of coaches in multiple areas such as business plan development, financial analysis, operations management, sales, marketing and branding, human resource management, proposal development, product development and quality assurance, legal and regulatory environment, ethical and sustainable business trends, information and communication technologies and e-commerce, and creative industries among others.