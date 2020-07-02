VENDORS RECEIVE STIMULUS PAYMENTS

Hundreds of vendors turned up at the Geest Shed to receive their second payment under the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Stimulus and Recovery Package.

This package was designed to combat the socio-economic effects brought about as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

workers in the informal sector, particularly vendors in towns and those who traditionally dependent on trade adjacent to schools, are eligible for Interim Assistance Benefits of $300 per month for three months.

A special window was created to make a one-off payment of $300 to handcart operators. In total, 1,644 informal sector workers – inclusive of 105 handcart operators have received Interim Assistance Benefits.

Additionally, a further 60 vendors who traditionally plied their trade along the sea wall were given a compensation package of $4,500 each to remove their structures and vacate the sea wall area as a prelude to the construction of the modern port and cargo terminal.

The compensation, totalling $275,000, makes provision for three months income support of $715 per month, in addition to amounts for the value of their structure, removal allowance and timely removal bonus.

This compensation, previously agreed by the Cabinet, was timed to maximise its benefit to those vendors affected by the pandemic-related slowdown in activity.