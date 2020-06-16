URGENT NOTICE FROM TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT – RSVGPF

Superintendent Kenneth John, Head of the Traffic Department wishes to notify all motorist travelling across the tarmac of the decommissioned E.T Joshua airport from Villa/Calliaqua areas, will exit in the area of St. Motors Limited Gas Station.

In addition, motorist travelling from Kingstown going towards the Villa /Calliaqua areas and onwards will make a right turn at the entrance of the decommissioned airport in the vicinity of Vee-jays Prime Lime and proceed across the tarmac. Motorist will not be permitted to enter through the exit and vice versa.

Superintendent Kenneth John encourages all motorist to adhere to these guidelines in order not to create any hindrance to the free flow of traffic.

He express thanks the general public for their kind cooperation and continued support.