Two Vincentian nationals jointly charged for Money Laundering in Grenada

Two Vincentian nationals jointly charged for the offenses of Money Laundering and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by having in their possession, cash amounting to $10,000.00 Euros have pleaded guilty.

Lamar Condice, 35 years and Elvis Harold, 29 years, both Fishermen of Clear Valley (St. Vincent) appeared at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 18th June, 2020 to answer to the charges where they pleaded guilty and were fined five thousand dollars each, to be paid forthwith, in default, one year at Her Majesty’s Prisons.

Condice and Harold were nabbed by officers attached to the Northern Division on Sunday 14th June, 2020 following the interception of a blue fishing boat at Diamond Rock.

The men and the boat were taken to Harvey Vale, Carriacou, where a search was conducted resulting in the confiscation of approximately ten thousand dollars Euros.

The money has been forfeited to the State.

Source:​Office of Commissioner of Police (Grenada)