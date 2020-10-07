Tropical wave, Trough System, Will Affect SVG Thursday Into Saturday

(SVG Met Office) – Ahead of a tropical wave, low-level moisture and instability can now be expected across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) early Thursday morning.

Periods of rain, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are now likely during Thursday, with a trailing trough maintaining showers and thunderstorm activity during Friday and Saturday.

Light to gentle (‘~5 – 20 km/h’) breeze are varying from east-north-east to east-south-east as instability approaches our area, ahead of the tropical wave. A gradual increase in speeds are expected, becoming moderate (‘~20 – 30 km/h’) with easterly breeze by Friday night.

Slight sea-conditions are across our islands with north-easterly sea-swells, less than 1.0 m on western coasts and near 1.2 m on eastern coasts of SVG, becoming easterly during Friday.