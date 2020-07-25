Tropical Storm Gonzalo Now Poorly Organized Will Affect SVG Today

At 5:00 p.m. Tropical Storm Gonzalo was centred near 10.1North58.7West or approoximately250 miles (400 km) southeast of the Southern Grenadines. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h)with higher gust.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km)from the centre.“Gonzalo” is moving towards the west near 18 mph (30 km/hh)and a general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected for the next couple of days. The minimum central pressure is 1009 Mb.

Recent data from a Hurricane Hunter Aircraft continues to show that Tropical Storm Gonzalo is poorly organized with little or no chance of re-strengthening.

The latest information also indicates that the forecast track continues to trend southward. Consequently, storm-force winds are NOT expected across mainland Saint Vincent and the Northern Grenadine Islands of Bequia and Mustique. However, the Southern Grenadines Islands of Canouan, Mayreau, Palm Island, Petit St. Vincent and Union Island remain under threat.

Out of an abundance of caution, a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

(SVG). Possible impacts:

Moderate to heavy showers, occasional gusty winds and thunderstorms will continue across all of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines during the next 24 hours. Rainfall accumulations of 50 – 75 millimetres (2 – 3 inches) with higher amounts in mountainous area are possible. Residents and motorist in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should continue to exercise caution.

Near storm-force, to storm-force winds of 25 mph, –40 mph (40km/h- 64km/h) are likely across the Southern Grenadines.

-Large easterly swells of 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 feet) are also forecast to accompany the system. Low-lying coastlines around the islands will be particularly vulnerable at times of the high tide. Large waves and dangerous rip-tides can be expected. These will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators and fishermen.

A high surf advisory and small craft warning is in effect until 6:00 am Sunday, 26th July, 2020.

A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf

zone.

A Small-Craft Warning means in this case, that wind-speeds of 25 to 30 knots(45 to 55km/h) and /or seas

greater than 3meters (10feet) will be affecting the marine area.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Gonzalo and provide updates as necessary.