Ticketing System Coming For Persons Who Break Quarantine

An amendment to the Public Health Act would be done sometime next week to include a ticketing system for persons who break their quarantine.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said it could be out of a misplaced sense of comfort that individuals who return are not fully complying when to ask to isolate for a 24hr period.

” We can’t have it, In New York, you are paying attention to Mayor De Blasio, while in SVG pay attention to the Health Authorities”.

Gonsalves said currently there are 6 active cases and those persons are in quarantine.

Gonsalves further noted that the individual will not be able to leave SVG until they pay.