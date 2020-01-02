The “Royal Mill” Hotel Coming Soon To St Vincent

A secluded island fit for royalty, now opens its timeless wonders to create a distinctive private community. Royal Mill is an ambitious project that blends the finest location, modern design and architecture with outstanding attention to detail, delivering a lifestyle rich in service and amenities.

Sitting on an elevated oceanfront property winding the Winward Highway, the building’s imposing modern white structure was designed to provide endless views of the Caribbean Sea.

The main resort tower is full of open spaces delivering panoramic sights from all its 80 luxury hotel rooms. In addition, the entire complex features grand open spaces with inviting natural light and lush landscaping, particular of the island.

Our stunning residential complex will be comprised of 15 independent and private residential homes, while the resort will provide 18 high-rise apartment units and 2 rooftop penthouse units.

Experience white-glove treatment, rely on concierge services, 24 hours/365 days per year, escape with our private tending to beach club and get ownership peace-of-mind with end-to-end property management solutions. An experience for those who know and appreciate the very best.

LEARN MORE HERE