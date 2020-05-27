Taxi And Tour Bus Operators To Be Paid Under Gov’t Income Support Program

All taxi, water taxi and tour bus operators who submitted applications under the government’s income support program, through the Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture, will receive payments on Thursday May 28th 2020.

A release from the Tourism Ministry said Ministry will also disburse payments to culture and allied professionals who applied for funding through the income support.

The payments will be made on Thursday May 28th 2020 from 9 a.m. at the “Geest Shed” on Bay Street, Kingstown.

All operators are reminded to walk with their national identification card to collect payment.

Persons are also required to adhere to the physical distancing procedures that will be in place.