Taiwan To Officially Hand Over Additional Quantity Of Supplies To MOH

Updates From Minister Of Health, Wellness And The Environment.
- The COVID-19 travel protocols have been updated to allow for the acceptance of PCR-test results that are up to 5 days old (previously 3 days) to be valid for use by incoming passengers and to modify quarantine provisions.
- COVID-19 PCR tests are available at select health facilities for the persons who may need them for travel abroad.
- Taiwan would officially hand over an additional quantity of the supplies it already committed to the Ministry for our national response to COVID-19 in a ceremony proposed for later this week, and that country has confirmed a further donation of 3,000 rapid test kits.
- The government is working for the possible return of Vincentian students in Taiwan who just completed studies in laboratory sciences. They would help to strengthen our human resource capacity and support the delivery of an expanded programme of lab services.
- Laynes Hardware assisted the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment with building materials for the renovation of health facilities.
Be the first to comment