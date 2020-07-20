Taiwan Donates N95 Masks, Surgical Masks And Rapid Test kits To MOH

July 20, 2020 News784

Updates from Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment for Monday, July 20, 2020:

  1. Taiwan handed over a donation of N95 masks, surgical masks, thermometers and other temperature measurement devices along with rapid test kits to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment in a ceremony at the AIA this morning.
  2. I would make a statement on the current situation with respect to the management of COVID-19 in SVG later today.
  3. Payments of the 3rd installment of the Interim Assistance Benefit in are being made.
  4. Cabinet doubled the provision for the back-to-school assistance in light of COVID-19.
  5. I have been religiously following the press conferences and media briefing/events of the WHO on COVID-19. Two of the recurring themes are that we should not become complacent and maintain regular health services. I consider this to be important guidance.

 

