Taiwan donates 2 PCR machines,200,000 masks and 450 infrared thermometers

Regular Update on COVID-19 for Wednesday, June 17, 2020:
- 2 More Cases of COVID-19 Recorded in SVG (both are Vincentians repatriated by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. on Monday, June 15). Hence, SVG has now registered 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which 25 have recovered and 4 are active.
- Overall, 63 Vincentians were repatriated from cruise ships Monday (59 from Royal Caribbean and 4 from Disney). Norwegian Cruise Lines crew to be repatriated later this week.
- Additionally, 19 Vincentian students returned home from Barbados on Sunday. They have all tested negative for COVID-19.
- Taiwan handed over 2 PCR machines with test kits, 200,000 surgical masks and 450 infrared forehead thermometers to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment today.
- India giving pharmaceutical supplies and protective gear to SVG
