Taiwan donates 2 PCR machines,200,000 masks and 450 infrared thermometers

June 17, 2020 News784

Regular Update on COVID-19 for Wednesday, June 17, 2020:

  1. 2 More Cases of COVID-19 Recorded in SVG (both are Vincentians repatriated by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. on Monday, June 15). Hence, SVG has now registered 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which 25 have recovered and 4 are active.
  2. Overall, 63 Vincentians were repatriated from cruise ships Monday (59 from Royal Caribbean and 4 from Disney). Norwegian Cruise Lines crew to be repatriated later this week.
  3. Additionally, 19 Vincentian students returned home from Barbados on Sunday. They have all tested negative for COVID-19.
  4. Taiwan handed over 2 PCR machines with test kits, 200,000 surgical masks and 450 infrared forehead thermometers to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment today.
  5. India giving pharmaceutical supplies and protective gear to SVG

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.