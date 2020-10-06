SVG’s Secondary Schools Querying CXC Exam Results

Most of the Secondary Schools in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are querying their results of the recent CXC examinations.

Concerns have been raised in the public domain about the procedures and systems used by CXC in its computation and declaration of student performance data, since the release of the results of the 2020 CXC/CSEC results.

“Querying is a regular procedure, but we have an area or two of concern, real, real concern and I have written to the relevant authorities stating my concerns,” Headmistress at the Girls’ High School (GHS) Michelle Beache said.

Principal at the St Joseph’s Convent Kingstown (SJCK), Antoinette Bess-Jardine, said queries are being done in relation to their biology and integrated science results.

The discrepancies have caused outrage around the region and have sparked student protests in Barbados and Guyana, while Roman Catholic schools in Trinidad and Tobago wrote a legal letter to Chairman of CXC Sir Hilary Beckles calling for a special meeting to discuss their complaints.