SVG’s SECOND COVID-19 POSITIVE CASE NOW FULLY RECOVERED

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ second COVID-19 positive case has fully recovered and has received medical clearance.

This was confirmed today (April 20, 2020) when the individual’s second negative PCR test result was reported by the Caribbean

Public Health Agency. This result means that there are now only 10 confirmed active COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The last COVID- 19 positive case was recorded over one week ago. The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to keep the public informed, as we manage this public health challenge together