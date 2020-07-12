SVG Welcomes First Commercial Flight Since Reopening Its Borders

Saint Vincent on Saturday welcomed the first international commercial flight since the reopening of its borders.

The borders had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Airlines flight 945  from Miami touched down at Argyle International Airport about 12.59 p.m. bringing visitors and nationals home.

Various teams assisted with new arrival procedures to ensure a seamless experience navigating the enhanced safety procedures at the airport.

New Protocols for Travellers Coming to SVG published took effect on July 1 (in time for the resumption of regional and international flights): all passengers arriving in SVG during the month of July would be PCR-tested for COVID-19.

The situation would be reviewed at the end of that month to determine if the arrangements should be maintained or replaced by a system of select test on passengers from certain jurisdictions.

