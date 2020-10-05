SVG To Hold National Day Of Prayer On Monday 12th October

As St Vincent and the Grenadines prepares to celebrate its 41st anniversary of independence, the Nation is being called to prayer through the National Day of Prayer.

The National Day of prayer will be observed on Monday 12thOctober, 2020 under the theme ‘‘Fear Not I Am With You’. The event is being organized by the National Day of Prayer Committee in conjunction with Ecclesiastical Affairs.

The event aims to unite the nation in prayer and a number of activities are scheduled for the day, these include:

Virtual Prayer Rally

Workplace Devotions

School Devotions

Interactive/On-air Prayers (via Radio)

Social Media ‘Post a Prayer’

The day’s activities will culminate with a Virtual Prayer Rally which will be streamedvia Facebook and carried on VC3 from 5:30pm. The general public is invited to participate.