SVG To Get Nautical Ambulance Vessel Equipped To Fight Fires

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), has begun the process of acquiring a nautical ambulance vessel that will be equipped to fight fires.
Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves told Parliament on Monday (June 22) that Damen Shipyard Group signed a contract with the state on May 26, for the delivery of a Damen Stan Patrol Vessel, SPA 1605.
Gonsalves said the vessel will operate as an emergency response vessel primarily as a nautical ambulance.
The vessel is expected to arrive in St. Vincent in October 2020, the latest. The cost of the vessel is EC$4.391 million dollars.
A deposit of EC$658,736.86 was paid on the 26th of May, the first installment of 10 percent – EC$439,157 dollars”, Gonsalves said.
A second installment, as part of the deposit EC$219,580 dollars is to be paid as per the contract, 2 weeks before delivery.
The 52 feet long, 16 feet wide vessel will be outfitted with firefighting gear and medical emergency response apparatus such as stretchers, Gonsalves noted.
