SVG to benefit from EU 7 Million dollar agreement with PAHO

The European Union (EU), through the European Development Fund has signed a five-year €7 Million agreement with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to enhance coordination and increase the climate resilience of health systems in the Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM) community to better prepare and respond to climate threats.

St.Vincent and the Grenadines is among the countries that are set to benefit from this grant, the others include; Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St.Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

The project is expected to address four lines of action that include supporting Caribbean health leaders in their engagement nationally, regionally and internationally; highlighting the relationship between health and climate change; supporting public health preparedness and the development of mitigation policies to address climate risks; and facilitating access to resources to address the vulnerabilities of health systems to climate change.

The project will also support ongoing regional surveillance efforts for COVID 19.