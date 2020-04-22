SVG To Be Affected As Remittances To The Caribbean Will Fall By 19.3 Percent

(WORLD BANK) – Global remittances are projected to decline sharply by about 20 percent in 2020 due to the economic crisis induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown.

The projected fall, which would be the sharpest decline in recent history, is largely due to a fall in the wages and employment of migrant workers, who tend to be more vulnerable to loss of employment and wages during an economic crisis in a host country.

Remittances to low and middle-income countries (LMICs) are projected to fall by 19.7 percent to $445 billion, representing a loss of a crucial financing lifeline for many vulnerable households.

Remittances flow into Latin America and the Caribbean grew 7.4 per cent to $96 billion in 2019.