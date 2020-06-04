SVG Signs Contract With Global Medica For CT Scan / X-Ray Machines At MCMH

On Wednesday the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment signed a service contract with Global Medica for CT Scan and X-Ray Machines at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Under this contract, the Ministry would be able to get the replacement parts required to fix the CT Scan Machine at the hospital.

The machine is currently out of service and the Ministry is working very hard to get it back online as soon as possible.

Recently, the Ministry took the very proactive step of flying in a Global Medica technician through special arrangements to do an assessment.

Global Medica is part of a multinational group with operations in South America and the Caribbean, with more than 30 years of accumulated experience in sales, service support, original manufacturer parts and dedicated supplies.