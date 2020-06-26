SVG RETAINS ITS TIER 2 RANKING ON THE TRAFFICKING IN PERSONS REPORT 2020

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has maintained its Tier 2 ranking on the United States Annual Trafficking in Persons Report (TIP Report). This information which was disclosed on June 25, 2020 by United States Secretary of State, Hon. Michael R. Pompeo during a virtual event at the US State Department.

The TIP Report derives from the Trafficking Victims Protection Act passed in the US Congress in 2000. This act empowers the United States (US) to assess anti-trafficking efforts of 188 countries (including the US).

The 2020 TIP Report on SVG states among other things “the government demonstrated overall increasing efforts compared to the previous reporting period; therefore St. Vincent and the Grenadines remained on Tier 2. These efforts included increasing training of law enforcement officials, increasing international collaboration to plan an operation against child sex trafficking, convicting perpetrators for crimes relating to trafficking, and improving its public awareness campaign.”

The report went on “however, the government did not meet the minimum standards in several key areas. Authorities have not prosecuted a trafficking case since 2015 and have never convicted a trafficker.”

Head of Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit (ATIPU) Assistant Superintendent Junior Simmons is pleased that SVG was able to maintain its current ranking. According to ASP Simmons, SVG has been achieving Tier 2 ranking status consecutive for the last four (4) years.

ASP Simmons extends thanks and appreciation to all of the stakeholders involved in combating human trafficking in SVG; including the government, law enforcement, public and private sector, civil society, non-governmental organizations, faith-based organizations and others.