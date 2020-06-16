SVG RECORDS TWO NEW COVID 19 CASES

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today recorded two (2) new COVID-19 cases, following the receipt of eighty-three (83) PCR results from the Caribbean Public Health Agency – CARPHA. The new positive cases are both RCCL crew members who arrived here on Monday, June 15 .

The Vincentian nationals, will now be isolated in a government facility for fourteen (14) days. A total of twenty-nine (29) COVID-19 cases have now been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Negative COVID-19 PCR results for the remaining 57 RCCL crew members who arrived on Monday 15th were also received. These Vincentians will continue mandatory quarantine for a period of fourteen (14) day. A second COVID-19 PCR test will be conducted prior to completion of this quarantine.

The requirement for a second PCR test before the completion of quarantine is part of the revised repatriation protocol for groups deemed to be of higher risk for being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 VIRUS.

All of the nineteen students who arrived from Barbados on Sunday June 14, tested negative by PCR COVID-19. The Disney Crew members who arrived yesterday June 15, are still awaiting the results of their PCR COVID tests and will continue in a government approved quarantine facility.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of the National Emergency Committee urges all Vincentians to remain vigilant and to support all of our returning nationals in their strict compliance with quarantine and isolation.

The public is reminded that persons are placed in quarantine for stipulated periods because of their ongoing risk of being COVID-19 positive despite having a previous negative COVID-19 result.