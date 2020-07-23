SVG Prepares For Gonzalo: National Emergency Council Meets At 10:30am

The Hon. Prime Minister will host a meeting of the National Emergency Council at 10:30am at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room.

All heads of sub-committees and members of the Council are asked to attend.

A Hurricane Watch is now in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Shower and thunderstorm activity along with gusty winds ahead of “Gonzalo” are projected to begin affecting the Lesser Antilles, including SVG, from today into Friday. The current forecast is for the center of “Gonzalo” to move across the southern Windward Islands as a Hurricane throughout Saturday.

Tropical storm force winds between 40 – 70mph (64-112 km/h) extend 35 miles from the center and are anticipated by noon Saturday. Hurricane force winds of approximately 62 to 87 mph (100 to 140 km/h) with higher gusts are likely to spread across SVG by late Saturday. In addition, pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and thunderstorms are expected. Rainfall accumulations of at least 3 – 4 inches (75 – 100 millimeters) are possible with isolated higher amounts. As a result, flash-flooding is likely in low-lying areas.