St. Vincent and the Grenadines today recorded one (1) new COVID-I9 case, following the receipt of one hundred and seventy-two (172) PCR results from the Caribbean Public Health Agency — CARPHA.

The new positive case is an RCCL crew member who arrived here on Tuesday. May 265.. and previously tested negative on the COVID-19 PCR test done on arrival. The Vincentian national.

who was on mandatory quarantine. will now be isolated for a further fourteen (14) days. A total of twenty-seven (27) COVID-19 cases have now been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Negative results for a COVID-I9 PCR test prior to release from quarantine for one hundred and thirty-two (132) RCCL crew members were also received, clearing the way for these persons to complete their quarantine on Monday, June 8, 2020.

There are still two hundred ends twenty-six (226) RCCL clew members awaiting a second PCR result in order to be released from quarantine.

The requirement for a second PCR test before the completion of quarantine is part of Its revised repatriation protocol for groups deemed to be of higher risk for being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 VIRUS.

The most recent results also revealed that none of the thirty-four (34) persons repatriated from the United Kingdom on Wednesday, June 3 were positive for COVID-19.

These persons will all continue mandatory quarantine for a period of fourteen (14) days in private and public government-approved facilities.

Them is one (1) new recovery, bringing to sixteen (16) the number of persons who have recovered from COVID -19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The eleven (11) active cases are all in isolation.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of the National Emergency Committee urges all Vincentians to remain vigilant and to support all returning nationals in their strict compliance with quarantine and isolation.

The public is reminded that persons are placed in quarantine for stipulated periods because of their ongoing tick of being COVID-19 positive. despite having a previous negative COVID-19 result.