SVG Now Has 514 Confirmed Cases Of Dengue Fever

As of Tuesday September 29, there were 514 laboratory confirmed cases of dengue fever recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Hospital Services Programme and the Community Health Services Programme of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment continue to report increased patients presenting with symptoms consistent with Dengue Fever.

Measures to manage this surge in demand for care have been implemented and include increased nurses, doctors and beds.

The Pharmaceutical Services Programme has now concluded that papaya leaf extract can be used to safely augment the care for patients with Symptoms of Dengue Fever include fever, headache with pain behind the eyes, a rash, abdominal pain, vomiting and bleeding.

Home treatments for dengue fever should focus on reducing the fever by using cool not cold baths, acetaminophen (paracetamol) not ibuprofen, papaya leaf extract and maintaining hydration by drinking a lot of fluids such a coconut water.

Persons with symptoms of Dengue Fever are reminded of the importance of seeking medical care very early in the course of their illness to avoid the possible complications of delayed care.

Patients are also urged to comply with the recommendations of their health care providers especially for testing, treatment, review and admission where necessary.