SVG Not On England’s Quarantine-Free List Of Countries

A full list of countries for which quarantine will not apply to people arriving back in England has been published.

Countries including Greece, Spain, France and Belgium are on the list, which comes into effect from 10 July.

But countries such as China, US, Sweden and Portugal are not, meaning arrivals from those have to isolate for 14 days.

From 10 July 2020, unless they have visited or stopped in any other country or territory in the preceding 14 days, passengers arriving from the following countries and territories will not be required to self-isolate on arrival into England.

Andorra Germany New Zealand Antigua and Barbuda Greece Norway Aruba Greenland Poland Australia Grenada Réunion Austria Guadeloupe San Marino Bahamas Hong Kong Serbia Barbados Hungary Seychelles Belgium Iceland South Korea Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Italy Spain Croatia Jamaica St Barthélemy Curaçao Japan St Kitts and Nevis Cyprus Liechtenstein St Lucia Czech Republic Lithuania St Pierre and Miquelon Denmark Luxembourg Switzerland Dominica Macau Taiwan Faroe Islands Malta Trinidad and Tobago Fiji Mauritius Turkey Finland Monaco Vatican City France Netherlands Vietnam French Polynesia New Caledonia

Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man are exempt as they are part of the common travel area.

The 14 British Overseas Territories are also exempt.