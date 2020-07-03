SVG Not On England’s Quarantine-Free List Of Countries

A full list of countries for which quarantine will not apply to people arriving back in England has been published.
Countries including Greece, Spain, France and Belgium are on the list, which comes into effect from 10 July.
But countries such as China, US, Sweden and Portugal are not, meaning arrivals from those have to isolate for 14 days.
SEE FULL LIST BELOW
From 10 July 2020, unless they have visited or stopped in any other country or territory in the preceding 14 days, passengers arriving from the following countries and territories will not be required to self-isolate on arrival into England.
|Andorra
|Germany
|New Zealand
|Antigua and Barbuda
|Greece
|Norway
|Aruba
|Greenland
|Poland
|Australia
|Grenada
|Réunion
|Austria
|Guadeloupe
|San Marino
|Bahamas
|Hong Kong
|Serbia
|Barbados
|Hungary
|Seychelles
|Belgium
|Iceland
|South Korea
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|Italy
|Spain
|Croatia
|Jamaica
|St Barthélemy
|Curaçao
|Japan
|St Kitts and Nevis
|Cyprus
|Liechtenstein
|St Lucia
|Czech Republic
|Lithuania
|St Pierre and Miquelon
|Denmark
|Luxembourg
|Switzerland
|Dominica
|Macau
|Taiwan
|Faroe Islands
|Malta
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Fiji
|Mauritius
|Turkey
|Finland
|Monaco
|Vatican City
|France
|Netherlands
|Vietnam
|French Polynesia
|New Caledonia
Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man are exempt as they are part of the common travel area.
The 14 British Overseas Territories are also exempt.
This list may be added to over the coming days following further discussions between the UK and international partners.
