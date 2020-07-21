SVG Met Office Monitoring Weather System Approaching The Island

July 21, 2020 News784

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave and the low pressure area midway between the western coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles,  have increased overnight.

Although environmental conditions are currently favouring development, conditions could become less favorable towards the weekend as the tropical wave approaches the island chain/Lesser Antilles.

showers and thunderstorm activity are likely across SVG Thursday night into Friday as that tropical wave approaches the area.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.