SVG MET: Information Statement On Tropical Depression Seven

The area of low pressure located over the Central Atlantic which is being monitored by the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services, has been upgraded to Tropical Depression Seven (7).

At 5 pm, Tropical Depression Seven (7) was centered near latitude 9.8 North; longitude 40.4 West, or approximately 1420 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands, and moving towards the west near 8 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Further strengthening is possible, and the depression is likely to become a tropical storm tonight or Wednesday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb.

Regardless of development, showers, thunderstorm activity and gusty winds are expected across SVG from later this week and persist into the weekend.

Watches and Warnings will be issued during the upcoming days.

All residents are advised to keep informed on the progress of this system and pay close attention to updates being issued by The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services.