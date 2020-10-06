SVG: Heavy Showers And Isolated Thunderstorms Today

|Forecast Period:
|6:00 am 6th October 2020 to 12:00 pm 6th October 2020
|Synopsis:
|Unstable conditions are affecting the islands
|Forecast:
|Cloudy to overcast with pockets of light to heavy showers, periods of intermittent rain and isolated thunderstorms
| Weather Warning:
|The flash-flood warning is extended until 12 noon 6th October, 2020. Residents and motorist in areas prone to flooding and land-slides, or near rivers and streams should continue to be vigilant and take the necessary precautionary measures to protect life and property