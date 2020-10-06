SVG: Heavy Showers And Isolated Thunderstorms Today

October 6, 2020
Forecast Period:  6:00 am 6th October 2020 to 12:00 pm 6th October 2020 
Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the islands
Forecast: Cloudy to overcast with pockets of light to heavy showers, periods of intermittent rain and isolated thunderstorms
      Weather       Warning: The flash-flood warning is extended until 12 noon 6th October, 2020. Residents and motorist in areas prone to flooding and land-slides, or near rivers and streams should continue to be vigilant and take the necessary precautionary measures to protect life and property