SVG Government Reduces Departure Tax by 50% For CARICOM Passport Holders

Departure tax for CARICOM passport holders traveling within the region has been temporarily reduced by 50 percent.

This announcement was made in Kingstown on Wednesday by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

Speaking on NBC radio on Wednesday he said the reduction came into effect on Monday, June 15.

“I had announced that in order to encourage regional travel, we will reduce the US$40 Departure Tax to 20,” Gonsalves told listeners.

“Well as of the 15th of June, it’s amended by deleting EC$100, and substituting EC$50 or US$20.”

In March, the Prime Minister stated that this concession would be limited to Vincentian passport holders and CARICOM passport holders traveling within CARICOM.