SVG Air sees increase in demand for Island flights

(PR) – SVG Air wishes to advise customers, both business and staycation, that it continues to serve the Grenadine Islands of Bequia, Canouan and Union Island from St Vincent.

“We are starting to see a small increase in demand for our Island flights and are operating a number of flights to meet the demand” said Graham Waters, Chief Operating Officer of SVG Air.

“Our reservations team are available to listen to your travel requirements and if demand is there, we can build a flight based on passenger numbers to make your trip cost efficient.

Our aim is to transport you to your destination as quick as possible so that you can have a productive business trip, or more time to relax at your staycation island.

With the hubs of Barbados, Antigua, St Lucia and Grenada starting to open we can also advise that we will be providing flights, based on demand, from St Vincent & The Grenadines to these hubs to ensure timely connections to international departures.”