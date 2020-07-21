Studley Park Doing Business With St Vincent And Grenadines

(Newsday.co.tt) – Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment Kwesi Des Vignes said the Studley Park Enterprise Ltd is expanding its reach within the Caribbean.

At the post-executive council news conference last week, he said the company, which was re-engineered in November 2017, is now doing business with St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“I am pleased to announce that Tobago’s material (aggregate) is heading north this time to the country of St Vincent and the Grenadines,” he told reporters at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough.

“(On July 10), a total of 5,000 metric tonnes of aggregate was shipped to St Vincent and the Grenadines.”

He said Tobago earned close to US$100,000 from that shipment. Caribbean Shipping was Tobago’s intermediary.

Des Vignes said the division is hoping to generate US$1 million in income from its relationship with St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“There is high demand from St Vincent and we are looking forward to getting more material there.”

Des Vignes said despite the political turmoil in Guyana, the division is also looking forward to getting more aggregate to that country.

“Of course, there are challenges in Guyana now but that does not mean that we won’t continue to look for new business.”

He said in January, the company sent its first barge with aggregate to Guyana.

“We are looking to generate revenue through the Studley Park Ltd. There is great demand for the andesite rock at the quarry. It is the second hardest material in the world.”