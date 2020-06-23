Students To Set CPEA Examination On Thursday And Friday

June 23, 2020 News784

Grade Six pupils from Primary Schools across the country will be writing the final component of the 2020 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment, CPEA, Examination on Thursday and Friday of this week

And the Ministry of Education says students will be provided with hand sanitizers on entry to the examination room, in keeping with the health protocols relating to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The Ministry says students will also be allowed to wear masks and gloves during the examination.

Students preparing for External Exams returned to their classrooms on Monday May 25th, to prepare for their exams.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.