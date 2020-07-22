Storm Gonzalo: Watches And Warnings For SVG Will Be Issued From Thursday

SVG MET OFFICE: Information Statement On Tropical Storm Gonzalo

Tropical Depression Seven (7), which formed yesterday over the Central Tropical Atlantic has been upgraded to

Tropical Storm Gonzalo.

At 11:00 am, Tropical Storm Gonzalo was centred near latitude 9.9 North; longitude 43.6 West, or approximately 1205 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands, and moving towards the west near 14 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are now near 50 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb.

Showers, thunderstorm activity and gusty winds are expected across SVG from later this week, and is expected to increase in intensity on Saturday as the center of “Gonzalo” approaches.

Model guidance are indicating rainfall accumulation in excess of 80 mm (~ 3 inches) through early Sunday. Watches and warnings for SVG will be issued from tomorrow, Thursday 23rd July, 2020

All residents are advised to keep informed on the progress of this system and pay close attention to updates being issued by The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services.