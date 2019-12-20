Statement from RBC Royal Bank on ongoing industrial action in SVG

RBC Royal Bank today issued the following statement regarding the sudden and unexpected industrial action commenced by the Commercial Technical and Allied Workers’ Union in St. Vincent and the Grenadines:

“RBC Royal Bank, operating in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as “RBTT,” is extremely disappointed with this unfortunate industrial action being taken by its employees with the apparent support of the Commercial Technical and Allied Workers’ Union. Formal and informal discussions on the issues in question were well underway and talks were progressing cordially.

This job action, taken on the last Friday before Christmas, serves only to negatively impact our clients seeking to access banking services at this busy time of year. Clients’ anger and frustration is understandable and we sincerely regret that this action is disrupting their normal routines.

We have committed, as the Union knows, to letting the formal industrial relations process play out as we work together to resolve any outstanding issues.”

RBTT clients who are impacted by this industrial action may continue to make use of our digital banking platform, our mobile app, or our ATM network to perform most everyday banking transactions.