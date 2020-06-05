Statement from organizers of Go Fund Me campaign for Zara and Lindani

PRESS RELEASE

On May 23rd, 2020, a Go Fund Me fundraising campaign was started to assist Zara Alexander and Lindani Neverson, with medical costs after the gas station fire on Union Island. Unfortunately, both children died from complications associated with their injuries.

Donors were given the option of asking for a refund or having the donated money given to the families of the deceased to assist with expenses. While some persons sought and gained a refund, many others opted to donate the money to the family.

As of this morning, USD $22,402.46 was divided equally between the families of Zara Alexander and Lindani Neverson, and wired to their accounts with the recommendation that a Zara-Lindani Emergency Fund be set up permanently to aid other persons in need of medical assistance on the island.

The organizers of the Fund wish to thank all those who supported through financial donations, kind words and prayers.