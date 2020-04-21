Statement By Minister Of Education On Continued Closure Of Schools In SVG

Minister Prince’s Statement:

“Today the ministry of Education in conjunction with the Ministry of Health reviewed the situation regarding the reopening of schools.

Based on that review we decided to suspend the reopening for another two weeks so that we can put things in place to ensure the safest possible environment for our students and teachers.

In the meantime, we will redouble our efforts in deepening and broadening our online presence as far as teaching and learning is concerned.

Most schools are engaged in some form of digital instruction and I am pleased with the effort of our principals and teachers so far.

The procurement of the digital devices such as tablets and laptops by the Government will go a long way in boosting this initiative.

I wish all our stakeholders the best as we hold the fort for a successful outcome. We will continue to assess the situation to determine the best way forward.

God bless!”