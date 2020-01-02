St Vincent Takes Its Seat On UN Security Council

The UN Security Council Flag Installation Ceremony took place today 2nd January 2020. H.E. I. Rhonda King planted the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the smallest country ever to sit on the Security Council.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was elected in June 2019, and will serve a two-year term on the Council.

The island nation garnered ( 185 votes) from the ballots which were cast at the United Nations in secret voting.

The Security Council consists of five permanent members (China, France, Russian Federation, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United States of America) and 10 non-permanent members elected by the General Assembly for a term of two years.