St. Vincent records its 26th case of COVID-19

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today recorded its 26th case of COVID-19, following the receipt of one hundred and fourteen (114) PCR results sent from the Caribbean Public Health Agency – CARPHA.

There are now just two Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Crew members repatriated on the Vision of the Seas, without PCR results. These results should be received by Saturday, May 30. RCCL Crew members who tested negative on PCR will be allowed to disembark and continue strict quarantine at home.

There are now twelve (12) active cases of COVID -19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Fourteen (14) persons have already recovered. A total of twenty six (26) COVID-19 cases have now been recorded. All of the active cases are in isolation.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of the National Emergency Committee urges the public to support all persons who have been placed in mandatory quarantine, as we work together to ensure that there is no further spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.