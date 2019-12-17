St Vincent Nominates Maria Espinosa For Post Of OAS Secretary-General

From Caribbean Life – By Nelson King

St. Vincent and the Grenadines have nominated Ecuadorian diplomat Maria Fernanda Espinosa for the post of Secretary-General of the OAS.

The formal nomination of former UN General Assembly president was submitted last week.

Sir Ronald submitted the nomination of the former United Nations General Assembly president, on behalf of Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Gaston Browne, the heads of government of Antigua and Barbuda and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, respectively.

Having examined Maria Fernanda Espinosa’s record in several capacities of high office, including several portfolios as Minister of Government, Ambassador to international organizations and President of the United Nations General Assembly, the Governments of Antigua and Barbuda and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are convinced that she has a clear understanding of the above-mentioned pillars and will act to strengthen and advance each of them in the collective interests of the member states of the OAS,” Prime Ministers and Browne added.

The election for the post of Secretary-General will be held in March 2020, according to the Antigua and Barbuda Government statement.