The Soroptomist Intl SVG donated 200 masks to the President of the Mini Bus Association(Mr. Adams) on the 26th May, 2020 at 10:30 am.

The masks were donated at the bus stop opposite the St.Vincent Cooperative bank. They are to be given to the bus drivers to keep them and the community safe during this pandemic.

Presenting the box of masks is Ms. Ikarmola Laborde the President and standing to her left is Mrs. Donnette O’Neil the Vice President.