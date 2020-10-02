Skinny Fabulous in line up for regional concert of hope

SVG’s very own Gamal ‘Skinny Fabulous’ Doyle will join a host of other regional superstars, including the likes of Caribbean Queen of Soca Alison Hinds, Hypa Dawg Lil Rick and past Trinidad & Tobago road march winner Patrice Roberts who will all be a part of the lineup for the first-ever Virtual Walk for the Cure and Concert of Hope.

For the first time in the nine-year history of the largest walk for a cause in the Caribbean, there will be no gathering of thousands in pink to raise awareness for the cause of Breast Cancer in St. Vincent the Grenadines and across the region, as Covid-19 has forced regional bank CIBC First Caribbean, to take its flagship fundraiser online.

The bank, through Barbadian promoter 4D Entertainment, will be producing the regional event on Sunday, October 4th that will bring together some thirteen popular regional performers and two DJs for a full three hours of entertainment that will also include energetic workout sessions from a number of top fitness coaches.