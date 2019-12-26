Shenton Farms SVG Produces Its First Super-Premium Coffee

After 4 years of hard work in St Vincent, Shenton farms have produced the first speciality, super-premium coffee.

The coffee was harvested from their own trees, planted in 2017 at Orange Hill.

According to Shenton farms, they have scored 84/100 on the SCAA quality scale.

Shenton Farms in a release said, “It’s a huge tribute to our hard-working, skilled teams and the countless people who have made it possible”.

“St Vincent is the first new country of origin in more than 50 years! History in the making”.

The product would be available to buy from next year,