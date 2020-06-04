SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST COMMUNITY SERVICES GIVES BACK

“Don’t be concerned for your own good, but for the good of others.” 1 Corinthians 10:24 (NLT). With schools closed (partially) and many people out of work indefinitely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, more individuals and families are needing emergency food assistance.

It was late April that the National Community Services Federation (NCSF) began planning an initiative to share care packages to families throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Pastor Ian Williams highlighted why this initiative is important at a distribution service on Tuesday 2nd June at their Community Services Building in Old Montrose “our fellow citizens are negatively affected and we the church must fill the gap and reach out to them. Compassion and care are at the heart of what we are doing”.

On this first instance over 200 care packages containing food items and personal care items will be distributed to selected vulnerable families throughout St. Vincent via our 43 congregations.

In keep with the mandate from Matthew 25:40 “‘I tell you the truth, when you did it to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you were doing it to me!”, some of the executive members of the NCSF gathered, where a simple service was held and the care packages distributed to the various pastors from the various districts throughout St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

Present were Pastor Ian Williams (Community Services Director), Maurice John (Vice President), Phyllis Cumberbatch (Secretary/Treasurer), Alston Anderson (PRO).