SENATOR ISRAEL BRUCE RECEIVES AWARD FROM MC GILL UNIVERSITY

The New Democratic Party congratulates Senator Israel Bruce on being awarded the Professional Development Certificate in Parliamentary Governance from the Mc Gill University School of Continuing Studies in Canada.

The year-long course covered topics ranging from Parliamentary Procedure and Communications to Advance Governance Techniques. As part of the program, Senator Bruce spent time in Montreal, Canada learning with other Commonwealth parliamentarians and discussing how to better their respective nations.

After being informed of this achievement Senator Bruce, noted that the skills he learned during the program will greatly enhance his representation to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and by extension those of South Central Windward, inside and outside of Parliament. Senator Bruce who was awarded Grade A for all subject areas, said it was a challenging course but he felt extremely satisfied with his performance.

Senator Bruce penned his main paper on the topic “The Functionality of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Parliament.”

Also attending the program were representatives from Antigua and Barbuda (Hon Senator Bakesha Francis), St Kitts and Nevis (Hon Eric Evelyn), St Lucia (Hon Senator Gibbon-Ferdinand), Grenada (Hon. Kate Lewis), Bahamas (Hon Donald L. Saunders), Turks and Cacaos (Hon. Temard R. Butterfield) and Anguilla (Hon Jose Vanterpool).

Senator Israel R. Bruce joins former Senator Marcia Barnwell to become the second NDP representative to have successfully completed this course.

The New Democratic Party salutes Senator Bruce on his achievement and looks forward to his implementation of much of the novel ideas encountered during the programme.